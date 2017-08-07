Meteorologist Predicts Cooler Temps this Fall

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Cooler and wetter – That’s what Accuweather.com long range forecaster Paul Pastelok sees when he looks ahead to the Fall.
Pastelok says a mild September will give way to some more interesting weather patterns as we go along.
“As we get toward the middle part of the season, the middle to latter part of October, we might start to deal with some colder air, a little unusual for that time of year,” he says.
After a Fall 2016 that averaged 6 degrees above normal from early September through the end of November, Pastelok’s expecting a cooler autumn this year.
In fact, he says, snowfall prior to Thanksgiving is not out of the realm of possibility.