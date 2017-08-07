One Dead in Alton Steel Accident

August 7, 2017 10:23 AM
Filed Under: accidet, alton steel, death, fatal, metal, molten

ALTON, ILL. (KMOX) – Authorities say one person died in a fire at Alton Steel.

The Alton Telegraph reports that approximately 100 tons of molten metal broke through an industrial ladle, setting fire to material as it moved.

Fire officials arrived just before 2 a.m. Saturday and were able to pump large amounts of water into the burning building and neutralize the spilled steel. Crews were on the scene for more than two hours.

Deputy Chief Mark Harris says crews worked with mill employees to assess the situation since it involved molten metal.

