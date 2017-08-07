Schnucks Robot Could Reveal Customer Behaviors

August 7, 2017 8:47 AM
Filed Under: Data, Information, robot, Schnucks, Tally

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The new robot at Schnucks can help keep the shelves stocked, but what else can it do?

When you walk into a Schnucks and see ‘Tally’, the robot, scanning the shelves, it’s program is detecting which products need to be re-stocked and even if what’s there is askew. Hour after hour, day after day, scanning the shelves. That’s a lot of data.

Schnucks VP of IT Dave Steck says they reached out to Washington University to see what else can we learn from all of this.

“They have an annual data-hack-athon, and we’ve talked to them about including some of the data from here so they can come up with some of the learnings that we probably haven’t even thought about yet,” he says.

He expects to learn a lot about customer behavior.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen