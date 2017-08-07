Schnucks Robot Could Reveal Customer Behaviors

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The new robot at Schnucks can help keep the shelves stocked, but what else can it do?
When you walk into a Schnucks and see ‘Tally’, the robot, scanning the shelves, it’s program is detecting which products need to be re-stocked and even if what’s there is askew. Hour after hour, day after day, scanning the shelves. That’s a lot of data.
Schnucks VP of IT Dave Steck says they reached out to Washington University to see what else can we learn from all of this.
“They have an annual data-hack-athon, and we’ve talked to them about including some of the data from here so they can come up with some of the learnings that we probably haven’t even thought about yet,” he says.
He expects to learn a lot about customer behavior.