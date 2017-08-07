Search Continues For Missouri Police Killing Suspect

CLINTON, Mo. (AP) — Radio dispatch audio offers insight into the chaos that followed the fatal shooting of Clinton, Missouri, police Officer Gary Michael.
The Kansas City Star on Monday obtained an audio recording of police dispatches in the moments surrounding the shooting.
Michael had stopped a 2008 Dodge Nitro for a registration violation Sunday night. Ten seconds later came word that shots were fired and an officer was struck.
An officer requested an ambulance “immediately.” An emergency worker advised that the officer had been shot twice in the chest and was in cardiac arrest.
The suspect, 39-year-old Ian McCarthy, remains on the loose but has been charged with first-degree murder. Authorities were searching for McCarthy in the Clinton area, about 75 miles southeast of Kansas City.
