Cardinals Option Piscotty to Memphis, Fowler Returns From DL

ST. LOUIS (Cardinals) – The St. Louis Cardinals announced prior to tonight’s series open in Kansas City that they have activated outfielder Dexter Fowler (left forearm strain) from the 10-day disabled list and optioned outfielder Stephen Piscotty to Memphis (AAA).
Fowler, who was disabled on July 25, is batting .241 (70-for-290) with 14 home runs (T2nd on team) and 37 RBI in 81 games during his initial season with the Cardinals. The 31-year-old Fowler was disabled earlier in the year (June 25-July 7) due to a right heel spur. His 14 round-trippers are currently ranked 2nd among all National League switch-hitters.
Piscotty, 26, was recently activated from the disabled list on August 1 after missing 16 games (July 15-31) with a right groin strain. For the season, he’s batting .232 (57-for-246) with 6 HR’s and 31 RBI in 75 games. Piscotty was also sidelined earlier this year (May 5-19) with a right hamstring strain.