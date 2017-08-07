Stockley Trial Resumes Tomorrow

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s another off day in the murder trial of former St. Louis Police Officer Jason Stockley.
After calling 18 witnesses last week, the prosecution is expected to rest its case in the morning. Then the defense will call its first witness.
Last week the prosecution tried to demonstrate that Stockley violated department policy several times during the chase and after the shooting that claimed the life of Anthony Smith.
Among the most dramatic testimony was that from an FBI firearms analyst, who determined one of the five shots fired by Stockley came from within six inches of Smith.
Judge Timothy Wilson, who will decide the case, will rule on some motions and then testimony will resumes. Proceedings begin at nine tomorrow morning.