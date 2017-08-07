Watch The First Monstrous Home Run of This Year’s Little League World Series

It’s Little League World Series time again, and a 12-year-old from Georgia has gifted us this year’s first moon shot.

We can only hope Jayce Blalock and his Peachtree City team will advance from the Southeast Regional Tournament. Because the kid has got some serious pop.

Just as the announcers were unsure of his power…

'He can hit it in the trees.'

Right on cue. pic.twitter.com/MTR9uCmovy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 7, 2017

One broadcaster estimated the ball traveled about 375 feet. If true, it would have left the yard in nearly every MLB ballpark.

The regional and international Little League tournaments continue through August 12, and the final LLWS Tournament runs from August 17-27.

If you don’t know how the tournament works, one team from each U.S. state and teams from eight regions around the world are currently playing in regional tournaments. One team from each region will advance to the LLWS.

Every game of the double-elimination tournament is broadcasted on ESPN, ESPN 2 or ABC.

Missouri’s representative is from Webb City, and Illinois’ is represented by a team from Hinsdale. Both teams begin regional play on Monday.

