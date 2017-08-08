Bomb Squad Looking for Information on Suspicious Package

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It wasn’t a bomb, but apparently it was designed to look like one, and that’s what caused such a stir at Concordia Seminary.
The Regional Bomb Squad came to the campus after a package about the size of a book box arrived by U.S. mail, a box with wires sticking out.
“Right now it does appear that this was meant to cause alarm, with the way it was discovered and how it was packaged. It was a threatening package, it was, it caused alarm. So that’s why we’d like to talk to anyone who has information,” says Bomb Squad Commander Captain Mary Warnecke.
The campus president Dr. Dale Meyer says the scare comes out of the blue. There have been no threats. Foot traffic was light, as fall classes have not yet begun, but a few buildings were evacuated until the bomb technician wrapped in heavy protective clothing went in and decided it was safe.