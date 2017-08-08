Bomb Squad Looking for Information on Suspicious Package

August 8, 2017 8:34 AM
Filed Under: bomb, bomb squad, box, Concordia Seminary, mail, package, wire

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It wasn’t a bomb, but apparently it was designed to look like one, and that’s what caused such a stir at Concordia Seminary.

The Regional Bomb Squad came to the campus after a package about the size of a book box arrived by U.S. mail, a box with wires sticking out.

“Right now it does appear that this was meant to cause alarm, with the way it was discovered and how it was packaged. It was a threatening package, it was, it caused alarm. So that’s why we’d like to talk to anyone who has information,” says Bomb Squad Commander Captain Mary Warnecke.

The campus president Dr. Dale Meyer says the scare comes out of the blue. There have been no threats. Foot traffic was light, as fall classes have not yet begun, but a few buildings were evacuated until the bomb technician wrapped in heavy protective clothing went in and decided it was safe.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen