Chesterfield Announces Public Meetings on Prop P Spending

August 8, 2017 8:55 AM
Filed Under: Chesterfield, meetings, open, Prop P, public, Spending

CHESTERFIELD, MO. (KMOX) – If you’re concerned about how those Prop P sales tax funds, advertised as helping public safety, are going to be spent in Chesterfield, city administrator Mike Geisel says it will be public decision.

There’ll be ample time for public input on those monies and the rest of the budget, according to Geisel.

“We’ll have multiple public meetings, there will be multiple drafts of the budget as we go along,” he says.

Last month, Mayor Bob Nation said he thinks there are a number of problems with Prop P, and some of the proceeds could go toward potholes. Council member Michelle Ohley says it’s a long process before then.

“We have to go through budget meetings, we have to hear from every department and see what there needs are too,” she says.

She notes that not a cent from Prop P has come in yet, and, by the way, if retail sales dip then so will proceeds from the tax.

