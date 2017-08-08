First State Wide Election After Voter ID Law Starts this Morning

August 8, 2017 9:20 AM
Filed Under: election, Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, taxes, voter ID

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Overland wants to raise property taxes significantly to pay for police pensions. St. Ann wants to create a special taxing district to focus on transportation projects.

55 counties in Missouri have something to vote on today. It’s the first statewide election since the state’s new Voter ID laws took effect. Denise Liberman with the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition says they will be out.

“We will have monitors and volunteers at the polls around the state distributing voter rights cards with information about the new voter ID law and other rights to vote,” she says.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

