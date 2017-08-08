Should Jeff Fisher Day Be 7-9 or 8-8?

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The internet is having some fun today with former St. Louis Rams head coach Jeff Fisher, and his infamous win-loss record. But some people believe today is not the correct date to celebrate him on.
Related story: Jeff Fisher Is 1 Loss Short Of The NFL Record
We could honor the coach on July 9th, because of his well-known “7-9 bull****” speech on Hard Knocks.
Or…
His special day could be today, 8-8, because of how many times his teams finished 8-8 in a regular season. Five times to be exact.
St. Louis should probably celebrate in July, since two of his four seasons in St. Louis ended at 7-9. And it was almost happened in the 2012 season too, but the Rams were able to tie one game for a 7-8-1 record.
Happy Jeff Fischer Day!