Kansas City to Vote on Minimum Wage Increase

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KMOX) – Voters in Kansas City on Tuesday will consider raising the city’s minimum wage well above the state minimum, even though a new Missouri law forbids cities from making their own rules on the issue.
The Kansas City proposal would create a minimum wage of $10 per hour on August 24 and increase it annually starting September 1st, 2019, eventually reaching $15 per hour in 2022.
But if it passes, what happens next isn’t clear. Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature passed a measure in May barring local governments from enacting minimum wages different from the state’s minimum.