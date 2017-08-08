Kansas City to Vote on Minimum Wage Increase

August 8, 2017 8:41 AM
Filed Under: Kansas City, Minimum Wage

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KMOX) – Voters in Kansas City on Tuesday will consider raising the city’s minimum wage well above the state minimum, even though a new Missouri law forbids cities from making their own rules on the issue.

The Kansas City proposal would create a minimum wage of $10 per hour on August 24 and increase it annually starting September 1st, 2019, eventually reaching $15 per hour in 2022.

But if it passes, what happens next isn’t clear. Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature passed a measure in May barring local governments from enacting minimum wages different from the state’s minimum.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen