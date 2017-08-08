Loop Business Owner Worried About Business Impact

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Loop Trolley is still not up and running. Last week, the Loop Trolley company asked the county council for another half-million dollars. Chris Sommers, owner of Pi Pizzeria, says his restaurant on the east Loop was often completely blocked for more than a year with sidewalks torn up.
“There’s been no testing. Why are they not live, why are they not out there getting the 300 hours of testing in and now they’re asking for more money. It is a dark spot on St. Louis,” he says.
Sommers worries about what business owners are not being told. Sommers also worries about the impact of using federal money for the loop trolley and the threat of no funding future transportation projects.