Pi Pizzeria Owner Calls Trolley Construction ‘Devastating’ to Business

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Loop Trolley is still not up and running — last week, Loop Trolley backers asked the county council for another half-million dollars.

Chris Sommers, owner of Pi Pizzeria, says his restaurant on the East Loop was often completely blocked for more than a year, with sidewalks torn up.

Sommers, a guest on KMOX Overtime, was asked how the trolley has impacted his restaurant.

“It’s been devastating to be honest, just because the East Loop was sort of an afterthought, and you know, there were long periods of time where it was a block and half that were totally blocked; you couldn’t cross the street, couldn’t access the parking, our sidewalk was torn up,” Sommers says.

He worries about what business owners are not being told.

“There’s been no testing. Why is it not live? Why are they not out there getting 300 hours of testing in, and now they’re asking for more money. It is a dark spot on St. Louis,” he says of the trolley.

Sommers is also concerned about the impact of using federal money for the trolley, and the threat of no funding for future transportation projects.

Delmar Loop developer and trolley-backer Joe Edwards says he is still hoping to get the trolley on the Loop tracks for testing in the next few weeks, with an opening in October.

