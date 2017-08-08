Parkway North Grad Suffers Concussion at 49ers Practice

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers rookie linebacker Donavin Newsom (Parkway North HS) suffered a concussion during Tuesday’s practice but the team says he didn’t sustain any cervical spinal fractures.

He was taken from the practice field in an ambulance Tuesday after taking a hit to the head and neck.

The team said he was taken to Stanford Medical Center.

“After evaluation, doctors determined Newsom has no cervical spine fractures, but did suffer a concussion,” the 49ers said. “Newsom remains at Stanford Medical Center under observation.”

We continue to send thoughts & prayers to Donavin Newsom as he remains under medical observation. Practice notes: https://t.co/XVzKZg8vMF pic.twitter.com/D0pFIbScx4 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 8, 2017

Coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier in the day that Newsom had feeling in his arms and legs and his eyes were open as he was put on a stretcher and taken to a hospital. Newsom lay motionless on the field for nearly five minutes after colliding with safety Chanceller James while trying to break up a pass during a two-minute drill.

Newsom joined the 49ers in May as an undrafted free agent from Missouri.

