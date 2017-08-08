Two Arrested in Downtown Protest

August 8, 2017 6:50 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two protesters arrested in downtown St. Louis near a demonstration over recent, deadly police shootings.

Protesters say one of the two men arrested is the same demonstrator who was standing outside the courthouse downtown last week with an assault rifle in a legal open carry demonstration.

The two demonstrators were locked up before the demonstration could get started. Police on the scene say the two were arrested because they were “wanted” for some earlier offense.

Bridget Perkins is the mother of Isiah Perkins, who was shot and killed by police after a stolen car chase July 20.

“My son has a conceal license to carry a legal weapon in the vehicle, and they tried to say that he pulled a gun, but he didn’t pull a gun on anybody, he had his cell phone in his hand,” she says.

Demonstrators also demanded answers about the June 7 SWAT raid killing of Isaiah Hammit. Police say both cases are under internal investigation.

