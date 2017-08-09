Alzheimer’s Community Saddened at Loss of Legend Glen Campbell

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The thousands in the St. Louis area dealing with Alzheimer’s disease may be feeling a little sad with word of the death of
legendary country and rock singer Glen Campbell, who died at the age of 81.
According to his publicist, Campbell yesterday in Nashville. No cause was immediately given but Campbell did announce in June 2011 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
Stephanie Rolfhs-Young, Vice President of Programing with the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri Chapter, calls it cumulative grief. Rolfhs-Young says unlike other diseases, you lose a person to Alzheimer’s over a long period of time thru so many small losses.
“I think that final loss is very difficult for families, so we acknowledge that, we say we understand, it’s ok to cry about it, it’s ok to be sad,” she says.