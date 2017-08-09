Alzheimer’s Community Saddened at Loss of Legend Glen Campbell

August 9, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: Alzheimer's, Alzheimer's Association of Greater Missouri Chapter, death, Glen Campbell, Nashville

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The thousands in the St. Louis area dealing with Alzheimer’s disease may be feeling a little sad with word of the death of
legendary country and rock singer Glen Campbell, who died at the age of 81.

According to his publicist, Campbell yesterday in Nashville. No cause was immediately given but Campbell did announce in June 2011 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Stephanie Rolfhs-Young, Vice President of Programing with the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri Chapter, calls it cumulative grief. Rolfhs-Young says unlike other diseases, you lose a person to Alzheimer’s over a long period of time thru so many small losses.

“I think that final loss is very difficult for families, so we acknowledge that, we say we understand, it’s ok to cry about it, it’s ok to be sad,” she says.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen