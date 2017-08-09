Wainwright, Fowler Pranked By Royals’ Bus Driver After Blowout Victory

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Cardinals are dominating the Kansas City Royals on the field, but KC is up 1-0 in off-the-field games. Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and outfielder Dexter Fowler apparently fell for a prank by the Royals bus driver after Tuesday night’s 10-3 win.
The Cardinals have won four straight overall, scoring 38 runs in that stretch, and have taken the first two meetings in their four-game, two-city cross-state series. Fowler was 1-4 last night, with a double and scoring a run in the fifth inning. Wainwright started on Sunday’s game in Cincinnati, and is not expected to pitch in this series.
But the two were involved in a different game, when they were looking for the Cardinals’ team bus.
Fowler tweeted: “Welp. @UncleCharlie50 & I just got on the wrong team bus 😫”
And Wainwright gave a short explanation, saying: “Yep, the @Royals bus driver set us up! He got us… well done”
The Royals are in St. Louis tonight, so we’ll have to wait and see if there is some retaliation.
Kansas City should definitely be on high alert.
First pitch is at 7:15 p.m. and pre-game coverage can be heard on KMOX 1120AM at 6:20 p.m.