Countdown to 100th PGA Championship in St. Louis Begins Saturday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In exactly one year, St. Louis will be the center of the sports world as the city hosts the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club from August 6-12, 2018. With the 2017 PGA Championship teeing off in Charlotte this week, the 100th PGA Championship invites all of the St. Louis community to the “100th PGA Championship Countdown Celebration” at Ballpark Village on Saturday, August 12, prior to the Cardinals-Braves game.
The event will celebrate the best of St. Louis while providing fans an afternoon of fun at Ballpark Village with games, trivia, giveaways and the live broadcast of Saturday’s action at the 2017 PGA Championship on the 40 ft. television screen at Ballpark Village.
Additionally, 100th PGA Championship representatives will be on-site to help fans register for the ticket purchase process. Ticket registration closes to the public on Sunday, August 13, and is the only way fans can reserve their chance to participate in history at the 100th PGA Championship when tickets go on sale this month.
The Cardinals host the Braves at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.