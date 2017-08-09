Investigators Search for Cause of Webster Groves House Fire

The day after the fire struck at 720 Fairview in Webster Groves, Mo., investigators look for the cause. (Kevin Killeen/KMOX)

WEBSTER GROVES (KMOX) – Fire investigators are poking through the charred remains of a three-story Webster Groves home that caught fire while the owners were out at the St. Louis Zoo on Tuesday.

Fire Chief Mike Capriglione says the century home, built in 1905, in the 700 block of Fairview, had the kind of hollow walls, or “balloon construction,” from floor to roof that lets fire spread fast.

The chief is down-playing a report that fire hydrants in the area had lower water pressure during the fire — he says the water pressure was fine.

Capriglione says there’s no indication yet how the fire started, and the cause is under investigation.

