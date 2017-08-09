Loop Trolley Funds Won’t Come from the County

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – At least one St. Louis County councilman is saying no more money for the Loop Trolley Project.
Organizers asked for an additional half million dollars last week to cushion operating costs once the line opens. District 7 councilman Mark Harder says that’s probably not going to happen.
“I think we’re done giving money to the Loop Trolley Association. We gave them over $3 million a few years ago, and I predicted at that time that they would be back, and now they’re back,” he says.
Tens of millions of dollars have already been spent on the infrastructure buildout. Harder doesn’t think that will sit there unused because the district will come up with that money somehow. He says it just won’t be from St. Louis County taxpayers.