Police Shooting Suspect Found

August 9, 2017 8:57 AM
CLINTON, MO. (KMOX) – The man accused of killing a Clinton, Missouri police officer has been captured.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sergeant Bill Lowe says Ian McCarthy was wandering along the side of a highway in Henry County. A passerby called police not knowing who he was.

“They did not give a description of the suspect, just said there was a white male walking on the highway, and again it’s those kinds of things that help law enforcement when we’re looking for somebody,” he says.

Lowe says McCarthy suffered a gunshot wound due to the struggle with officer Gary Michael, who’d been on the force less than a year. It’s, at this point, still unclear why McCarthy shot Michael, although McCarthy had outstanding warrants.

