Restaurant Entrepreneurs Compete for Free Location

August 9, 2017 10:23 AM
Filed Under: business, Competition, entrepreneurs, Old North, restaurant

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you can’t handle the heat, get out of the kitchen.

Four finalists are cooking for their chance to win a free restaurant space in the city’s Old North neighborhood. They’ve already been judged on their food, so up next is how to get diners in the door.

“Today it’s all about seeing how they fit in the neighborhood, how they’re going to reach sustainability, can they afford to be there, to be sustainable, and what their financial projections look like,” says Lynette Watson with the St. Louis Small Business Development Center.

Watson says there were 225 applicants originally for the ‘Fantasy Food Fare’ competition. The winner gets two years rent-free in the space.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen