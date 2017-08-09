Restaurant Entrepreneurs Compete for Free Location

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you can’t handle the heat, get out of the kitchen.
Four finalists are cooking for their chance to win a free restaurant space in the city’s Old North neighborhood. They’ve already been judged on their food, so up next is how to get diners in the door.
“Today it’s all about seeing how they fit in the neighborhood, how they’re going to reach sustainability, can they afford to be there, to be sustainable, and what their financial projections look like,” says Lynette Watson with the St. Louis Small Business Development Center.
Watson says there were 225 applicants originally for the ‘Fantasy Food Fare’ competition. The winner gets two years rent-free in the space.