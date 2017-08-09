Check Out The Cardinals’ Nicknames That Will Be On Their Jerseys

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates will be the opening act of the inaugural Players Weekend later this month. They’ll be the first teams to wear flashy new uniforms, with nicknames in place of their last names on the back.

When the Bucs and Cards play on August 20 at the MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa., you might see Carlos “Tsunami” Martinez on the mound and Kolten “Wonger” Wong at second base.

And you’ll have to remember that Seung Hwan Oh is No. 26, unless you know Korean, then you’ll be able to read “오승환” on his jersey.

However, not every Cardinals player choose to wear a nickname jersey, like Lance Lynn and Jedd Gyorko, Zach Duke and others. Here is a list of some of the players who will have nicknames on their back:

Yadier Molina: “Yadi”

Dexter Fowler: “Dex”

Jose Martinez: “Café”

Matt Carpenter: “Carp”

Alex Reye: “A. Rey”

Kolten Wong: “Wonger”

Mike Leake: “Sparky”

Stephen Piscotty: “MoMo”

Adam Wainwright: “Waino”

Michael Wacha: “Wach”

Trevor Rosenthal: “Big T”

Grichuk: “Grich”

You can buy shirts and jerseys with the nicknames at MLBshop.com

MLB unveiled alternate uniform designs on Wednesday, which will be worn by all teams for games played between Aug. 25-27. That weekend will be Players Weekend, which MLB.com says “will be a player-focused field festival of sorts, different than anything seen before at the top rung of the sport.”

Players will also be allowed to wear shirts highlighting a charity or cause of their choice during pregame workouts and postgame interviews. And on the sleeve of every jersey will be a patch where players can put the name of a person or organization that was instrumental to his development.

As for other nicknames around the league, here are a few of the best:

Todd Frazier, Chicago White Sox: “The Toddfather”

Aaron Judge, New York Yankee: “All Rise”

Mike Trout, LA Angels: “Kiiiiid”

Josh Donaldson, Toronto Blue Jays “Bringer of Rain”

