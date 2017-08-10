Rally Cat Wrangler Reflects on Eventful Night

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Lucas Hackmann is the grounds crew member who ran onto Busch Stadium and scooped up the now famous “Rally Cat.” He did his first-ever radio interview on KMOX Thursday morning, on just a few hours of sleep he says.

In the bottom of the sixth of Wednesday night’s St. Louis Cardinals vs Kansas City Royals game, a cat snuck onto the field near third base and bolted for the outfield.

Hackman said it was Tim Forneris, the crew member who caught Mark McGwire’s 62nd home run in 1998, that told him to run on the field and get the cat.

#RallyCat handler @LHackmann on @KMOX: Tim Forneris (field crew member who retrieved McGwire's No. 62) looked at him and said: "Go get it!" — Tom Ackerman (@Ackerman1120) August 10, 2017

You can hear the full interview of Hackmann with KMOX’s Tom Ackerman and Debbie Monterrey:



He picked up the cat on the warning track in centerfield and had to carry it all the way back to stand near third base. He says the only thing on his mind was the pain he was in.

“I jumped over that wall, and at this point my hand is hurting pretty bad, my index finger’s just destroyed and clawed up, and I’m running up the aisle and everyone’s trying to get me to high-five them, like ‘get out of my way, I’ve got to get rid of this cat!” he says.

He went to the hospital for treatment after the incident because his index finger was “destroyed, clawed up and bitten.” His brother, who is also on the field crew, went to the hospital with him after the incident.

Hackman says he put the cat down near the Stan Musial statue, becuase he hand “was covered in blood” and needed treatment. He doesn’t know what happened to the cat after that but is hopeful for a reunion with the cat at some point in the near future.

Hackmann says he’ll be back at work for Thursday night’s game at 6:15 against the Royals.

