Illinois Lowers Age for Organ Donors

August 10, 2017 7:01 AM
Filed Under: health, Illinois, Organ donor, transplant

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new Illinois law lets 16 and 17-year-olds sign up for Illinois’s organ and tissue donor registry.

Governor Bruce Rauner says more than 4700 people in Illinois are on the waiting list and about 300 patients die each year waiting for a transplant.

“We want to encourage everyone who is possibly comfortable doing this to sign up to be a donor. You will save lives. You will enhance the quality of life for people that are struggling with major health challenges,” he says.

The organ donation registry is available at lifegoeson.org.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen