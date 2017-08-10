Illinois Lowers Age for Organ Donors

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new Illinois law lets 16 and 17-year-olds sign up for Illinois’s organ and tissue donor registry.
Governor Bruce Rauner says more than 4700 people in Illinois are on the waiting list and about 300 patients die each year waiting for a transplant.
“We want to encourage everyone who is possibly comfortable doing this to sign up to be a donor. You will save lives. You will enhance the quality of life for people that are struggling with major health challenges,” he says.
The organ donation registry is available at lifegoeson.org.