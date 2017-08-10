Krewson Claims No Shakeup Planned at MetroLink

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Metro CEO John Nations gets a vote of confidence from St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Appearing together at a ribbon-cutting, Krewson told KMOX she has confidence in Nations, and she’s not planning a shakeup of Metro Transit.

“I think John Nations is doing a good job,” Krewson said.

Nations has come under frequent criticism from St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.

Stenger was not present at the ribbon-cutting, but he has questioned whether Nations is worth his $300,000 salary and doing enough to lower crime on MetroLink.

Just last Friday, Stenger and Krewson issued a joint statement seeking all new appointments to the Metro Transit Board of Commissioners. That news release claimed the new appointments would be just a “reset” of the board. But the implication was clear: A new board of directors could move in a new direction, possibly carrying out a shakeup of the organization.

Metro has suffered from declining ridership after a series of deadly shootings along the light rail line in the past several months.

Earlier this summer, police in St. Louis city, county and St. Clair County, Illinois, signed a memorandum of understanding with Metro Transit aimed at improving security. Nations says the light rail line is getting safer, and he’s riding it more himself to get a feel for what can be done.

“I’m not only encouraging the region to ride it, I start with me and my management team,” Nations said. “We are riding the system. I want them out on the system. I get out. So everybody can understand, we’re not just asking other people to do it. We lead by example.”

Meanwhile, Metro riders will soon have a new station downtown by Scottrade Center. The Civic Center Transit Center is scheduled to open to the public Monday.

The $10.5 million project took 14 months to complete. Twenty-three bus routes will connect with the station, which is just a short walk from the Amtrak and Greyhound stations.

