Local ERs Call in Extra Staff for Eclipse

August 10, 2017 7:39 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – They’re taking the August 21st total solar eclipse very seriously at many local hospitals.

Helen Sandkuhl is in charge of preparedness for SSM Health throughout the area.

“We’re actually opening up our incident command, and it’s going to be activated on Friday, August 18 and it will stay open until Tuesday Aigust 22,” she says.

Not just standing by to treat any eye injuries from the eclipse, but also to take care of the many assorted health problems that come up whenever there is an abundance of people coming into the area.

“We’re really thinking we might have an increase in emergency visits during that five day period, and so we’re going to have an increase in staff in the department. We’re also going to have an increase in our security staff because we might have more people on the grounds,”she says.

