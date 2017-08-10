Mega Millions Jackpot Rises to Estimated $393 Million

August 10, 2017 3:09 PM
Filed Under: jackpot, Mega Millions, Missouri Lottery
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has been raised to an estimated $393 million, making it the fifth-largest jackpot in the Mega Millions game.

The cash option is now $246.5 million.

May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery, reminds players to sign the back of their tickets when they purchase them, put them in a safe place, and remember to check them after the drawing Friday night.

Missouri players have until 8:59 p.m. Friday night to purchase Mega Millions tickets.

