Poll Numbers Show County Exec. More Popular than Governor

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis County residents apparently like their county executive, but aren’t as keen on the governor.
The new Missouri Times poll surveyed 648 registered voters in St. Louis County. Times publisher Scott Faughn says most people approve of the job Steve Stenger is doing.
“County Executive Steve Stenger had a 56 percent approval rating, and that is, to me, very high, a 24 percent disapproval, and 20 percent with no opinion,” he says.
Faughn thinks the number of people with no opinion will shrink once Stenger is in office longer. Governor Eric Greitens has only a 37 percent approval rating in St. Louis County compared with 53 percent approval statewide.