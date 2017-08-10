Rally Cat Wrangler Reflects on Eventful Night

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Lucas Hackman is the grounds crew member who ran onto Busch Stadium and scooped up the now famous “Rally Cat”.

Hackman said it was Tim Forneris, the crew member who caught Mark McGwire’s 62nd home run, that told him to run on the field and get the cat.

He also says after getting the cat, and getting bit, the only thing on his mind was the pain he was in.

“I jumped over that wall, and at this point my hand is hurting pretty bad, my index finger’s just destroyed and clawed up, and I’m running up the aisle and everyone’s trying to get me to high-five them, like ‘get out of my way, I’ve got to get rid of this cat!” he says.

Hackman says he put the cat down to get treatment and does not know what happened to it. He’s hopeful for a reunion with the cat at some point in the near future.

