SEMO Out of Dorms from Increased Enrollment

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. (KMOX) – They’ve run out of dorm rooms at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. The university announced students who want to live on campus but aren’t required to do so may not have a room. Dr. Debbie Below is vice president for enrollment management and student success and dean of students.
“If they are required to live on campus, we’re going to do our very best to accommodate them, and even maybe if that means in a temporary room and then we move them into a more permanent space in the coming weeks,” she says.
She says part of the reason for the dorm waitlist is a 9 percent increase in enrollment last year and this and the increased number who want to live on campus.