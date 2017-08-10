St. Charles Starts New Senior Transportation Services

ST. CHARLES, MO. (KMOX) – A new transportation service in St. Charles County is aimed at helping senior citizens and adults with disabilities.
This new service is going to run 24 hours a day, seven days a week for any transportation needs within St. Charles County.
Rides will be provided in private vehicles by trained drivers. The cost will be similar to other ride service options.
Wentzville’s Board of Aldermen approved its partnership with ITN St. Charles recently and they’ll hold a ribbon cutting ceremony today at 1 p.m. at the Green Lantern Service Center to launch the service.