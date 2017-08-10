Cardinals Release Statement On Rally Cat, Last Seen in City Garden

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The viral story of the Rally Cat that invaded Busch Stadium continues. The St. Louis Cardinals released a statement on the situation and are hoping the cat is returned to them so they can care for it.

Here is the full statement by the Cardinals:

As everyone observed during last night’s game, Lucas Hackmann, a member of our grounds crew, secured the stray cat in the outfield and exited the playing surface at the left field gate and walked up towards the main concourse at Gate 3. He then let the cat down outside of Gate 3 near the Stan Musial statue and went immediately to first aid to attend to his scratch and bite injuries. At that point, as our ushers tried to contain the cat, a fan grabbed it and claimed it was hers. As she left the ballpark, our security team caught up with her and asked her some questions. She then abruptly left with the cat. We understand from media accounts that the woman intended to take it home and care for it, but lost track of it in City Garden. We are hopeful someone will find the cat and contact us so we can properly care for it. Our grounds crew is working on developing a stray animal protocol to ensure the safety of both crew and animal should this happen again. In the meantime, the Cardinals are looking to scratch and claw their way back to the top of the division standings.

Related story: Schnucks Celebrates Rally Cat With 1/2 Off Cat Supplies

A small gray and black cat ran onto the field during Wednesday night’s St. Louis Cardinals game. After a field crew member ran to catch the cat and carry it off the field, on the very next pitch Yadier Molina hit a grand slam. St. Louis fans were quick to name it the Rally Cat, after the Rally Squirrel in the 2011 World Series.

Lucas Hackmann was the field crew member to carry the cat off the field. He was on KMOX Thursday morning and says the cat was biting and clawing at him, and it “destroyed” his index finger. Hackmann says he set the cat down near the Stan Musial statue with some Busch Stadium ushers and left to get his treatment on his hand.

Korie Harris told the Post-Dispatch she picked up the cat and told the ushers that the cat was her’s.

She took some photos with fans and the cat as she walked away from Busch Stadium with it.

Here is Korie with The #rallycat before he disappeared into the #shrubs. pic.twitter.com/sh9mJFfmE5 — Tim McKernan (@tmckernan) August 10, 2017

“I thought, ‘I’m taking this cat home. It’s just scared,’” she told the Post-Dispatch.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook