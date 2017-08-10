Three Races, Only One Vote in Kinoch

KINLOCH, MO. (KMOX) – There were three seats on the Kinloch Fire Board on the ballot on Tuesday, and in two of them, not a single person voted. In one, there wasn’t even a name on the ballot to pick from. In another, Walter Macon was alone on the ballot and he didn’t even get a single vote. In the third race, Roy Oldham got a single vote.
Three races. One vote.
“Systemically it is a huge issue that we have such a low voter participation in these elections, when billions of dollars are being spread across the region for these basic services,” says Dave Leipholtz, Director of Community Based Studies, Better Together.
Leipholtz says Baltimore moved these off-elections to coincide with big ones, and increased participation while saving 3 million dollars.