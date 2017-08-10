Turning Illinois Roadways Into Renewable Energy Source

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Weeds along the side of highways in Illinois could soon be used to create energy.
University of Illinois – Urbana has done a three-year study, and now the idea is being implemented in a pilot program.
“As we modeled our results, we project that we can have several millions of dollars of savings,” says principal investigator Hans-Peter Blaschek.
“The team concluded that nearly $2 million in energy could be recouped by harvesting the biofuel for energy,” according to the Illinois Sustainable Technology Center. “They also calculated that this would not only offset the cost of mowing, but also generate net revenue.”
The Illinois Department of Transportation maintains more than 100,000 acres of unpaved public land along public roads that could potentially be used.