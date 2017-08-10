Watch the Eclipse From the Eclipse at Moonrise Hotel

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Where better to watch the total solar eclipse than at Eclipse restaurant and Moonrise Hotel.
“The world’s largest man-made rotating moon eclipsing our real moon, which will be eclipsing our real sun, and that’ll make kind of a cool photograph I think,” says owner Joe Edwards.
Edwards says they have a special eclipse cocktail planned to go along with the spectacle. It starts with orange and gets darker, naturally. And while you’re waiting, you can watch one of the artists from Iron Age Tattoo down the street work on a special eclipse tattoo at the hotel.