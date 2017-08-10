Watch the Eclipse From the Eclipse at Moonrise Hotel

August 10, 2017 9:26 AM
Filed Under: Delmar, Eclipse, Joe Edwards, Loop, moonrise

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Where better to watch the total solar eclipse than at Eclipse restaurant and Moonrise Hotel.

“The world’s largest man-made rotating moon eclipsing our real moon, which will be eclipsing our real sun, and that’ll make kind of a cool photograph I think,” says owner Joe Edwards.

Edwards says they have a special eclipse cocktail planned to go along with the spectacle. It starts with orange and gets darker, naturally. And while you’re waiting, you can watch one of the artists from Iron Age Tattoo down the street work on a special eclipse tattoo at the hotel.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen