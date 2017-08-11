Alton Basketball Hoops Going Back Up

ALTON, ILL. (KMOX) – The basketball rims at James Killion park in Alton are going back up Monday.
They were taken down by the mayor, Brant Walker after he says those playing basketball left so much litter, it took the parks department crews two hours to clean it up. A meeting was held Wednesday night to discuss ways to encourage certain park users to take pride in the facility.
“We got together with leadership, which included the 100 Black Men of Alton, the NAACP, Coalition of Concerned Citizens, and the Leadership Council of MAdison County,” he says.
An agreement was signed that says volunteer patrols for the park will pick up litter and talk to “irresponsible young people” to persuade them to use the trash cans.