The ‘Bulldog’ Lance Lynn Stays In Game After Hit to The Head

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The moment was scary one for, probably, everyone except Lance Lynn. A fastball was smoked back up the middle and skipped off the St. Louis Cardinals pitcher’s head in Thursday night’s game.
He fell, put his cap back on and was ready for the next pitch. However the training staff, manager Mike Matheny, Yadier Molina and pretty much everyone who saw it wanted him to take a few minutes to check himself.
“I stared back in their soul and told them to get back to the dugout,” Lynn says.
In the top of the third inning, Lynn was pitching to the Kansas City’s Royals Lorenzo Cain. He sent a 1-2 fastball from Lynn right back at the pitcher, ricocheting off Lynn’s head and into right-center field.
Lynn struck out three and surrendered three runs in six innings of work in a no-decision.
Dexter Fowler called Lynn a “bulldog” after the game, “He’s not coming out of the game unless he can’t throw.”