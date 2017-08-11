Community Mourns Loss of Local Bishop

August 11, 2017 7:24 AM
Filed Under: Bishop, Bishop Robert Shaheen, death, St. Raymond's parish

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Raymond’s Parish community is mourning the death of longtime Bishop Robert Shaheen. Sabrina Eakins works in the office at the Cedars Banquent hall and had known Shaheen most of her life.

“He was very kind-hearted, very jovial, fun. He really was very dedicated to this parish, he loved St. Raymond’s. He built all these buildings. It started out as a four family flat,” she says.

The 80-year-old Shaheen died Wednesday of an apparent heart attack. He had spent part of the day visiting with the lunch crowd at the Cedars.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen