Community Mourns Loss of Local Bishop

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Raymond’s Parish community is mourning the death of longtime Bishop Robert Shaheen. Sabrina Eakins works in the office at the Cedars Banquent hall and had known Shaheen most of her life.
“He was very kind-hearted, very jovial, fun. He really was very dedicated to this parish, he loved St. Raymond’s. He built all these buildings. It started out as a four family flat,” she says.
The 80-year-old Shaheen died Wednesday of an apparent heart attack. He had spent part of the day visiting with the lunch crowd at the Cedars.