Hazmat Situation Closes Kirkwood Intersection

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOX) – A hazmat situation has closed Big Bend Road at Geyer Road in Kirkwood.
In a Facebook post, city officials say a “barrel of unknown contents” fell off a truck and into the intersection.
The Kirkwood Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team has been called in to examine and remove the barrel.
A nearby gas station has been evacuated, but the St. Louis Community College at Meramec campus has not been impacted.
Big Bend will be closed a Geyer until further notice. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes until the intersection has been re-opened.