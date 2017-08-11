Local Politicians, Veterans React to North Korean Conflict

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Illinois Congressman John Shimkus thinks President Trump’s latest remarks on North Korea are appropriate.
Shimkus agreed with KMOX’s Mark Reardon that this is the tone Trump’s supporters expect.
“I think they’re tired of mealy-mouthed public policy, and you can say he’s wearing his heart on his sleeve and just saying the real deal,’ he says.
Shimkus also questions the veracity of North Korea’s threats to attack Guam, noting any missiles would likely have to travel over Japan, where the U.S. has anti-missile defense infrastructure in place.
A group of veterans at a park in Fairview Heights shared their thoughts on the tension with North Korea. At least one expressed his displeasure with President Trump’s actions.
“It won’t be a war. It may justify as a conflict, but whatever’s going to be done, it won’t be troops on the ground,” said one.
Another said he believes China will step up and North Korea to stand down.