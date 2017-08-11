New Contenders Announce Competition for McCaskill, Rauner

August 11, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: Challenge, election, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner, Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill, race

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – A former worker for the marketplace under President Obama’s health care law says she’ll challenge Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination.

Democrat Angelica Earl plans to create a campaign committee for the 2018 race soon. Earl says McCaskill’s call for bipartisan fixes to the health care law doesn’t go far enough.

Earl wants single-payer health care.

Democratic candidate for governor JB Pritzker has selected state Representative Juliana Stratton of Chicago to be his running mate in the 2018 election.

The billionaire businessman says Stratton has “taken on” Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and will fight for working and middle-class families as his lieutenant governor.

Stratton won her first term in office last year with the help of an endorsement from President Obama. Pritzker is among several Democrats looking to unseat Rauner.

