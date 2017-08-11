Phone Threat Prompts Lockdown at Olin Brass Plant

August 11, 2017 5:04 PM
EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOX) – A tense afternoon at a manufacturing plant in the Metro East, where police were concerned about possible violence.

KMOX’s Michael Calhoun reports from the scene at the Olin brass plant just off Lewis and Clark Boulevard in East Alton.

The facility was put on lockdown earlier Friday afternoon. Police were genuinely concerned after the facility received a phoned-in threat from a disgruntled employee.

The nature of the threat is not known at this time.

It looked as is operations had resumed at the plant later Friday, as cars traveled in and out.

This story will be updated as more details are released.

