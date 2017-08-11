Possible Rally Cat Found in Citygarden

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach announced they caught a kitten overnight in Citygarden that they believe may be the Rally Cat.
The cat, that ran out onto the field during the Cardinals game Wednesday night, has been missing since crew member Lucas Hackmann scooped him from the outfield during the game.
In a statement, the Cardinals said a woman initially claimed the cat was hers and left the stadium with it, but they were separated near Citygarden.
St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach board member Savannah Wrigley says the case is good for the kitten being the real Rally Cat.
“Rally Cat has a very distinctive marking on his shoulder, like a constellation of white dots, and also the fact that he was found where the woman dropped him,” she says.
