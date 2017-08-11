Second Man Charged in Clinton Police Shooting

August 11, 2017 9:47 AM
Filed Under: charged, clinton, death, police, shooting

CLINTON, MO. (KMOX) – Authorities have arrested another man in connection with last weekend’s shooting death of a western Missouri police officer.

State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe says William Noble of Clinton was taken into custody and charged with felony tampering with evidence. Lowe says investigators determined the 35-year-old Noble had disposed of the rifle believed to have been used in the officer’s killing.

Lowe earlier said that a gun had been found in a creek about two miles north of Clinton. 39-year-old Ian McCarthy is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Clinton police Officer Gary Michael.

The relationship between McCarthy and Noble is unclear.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen