Second Man Charged in Clinton Police Shooting

CLINTON, MO. (KMOX) – Authorities have arrested another man in connection with last weekend’s shooting death of a western Missouri police officer.
State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe says William Noble of Clinton was taken into custody and charged with felony tampering with evidence. Lowe says investigators determined the 35-year-old Noble had disposed of the rifle believed to have been used in the officer’s killing.
Lowe earlier said that a gun had been found in a creek about two miles north of Clinton. 39-year-old Ian McCarthy is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Clinton police Officer Gary Michael.
The relationship between McCarthy and Noble is unclear.