Special Filters Needed for Taking Eclipse Pictures

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – You need special glasses to look at the total solar eclipse to keep from causing permanent damage to your eyes, and if you plan on taking pictures, your camera or cell phone needs a special filter too. A solar filter.
“I would definitely not just hold it up there because you don’t what to burn up the sensor inside of your camera,” says Creve Coeur Camera store manager Crystal Fuller in O’Fallon Illinois.
She says finding a special solar filter for your camera or your cell phone may be difficult at this late date. Fuller says they probably had 50 at each of Creve Coeur Camera’s six locations and they all sold out.
NASA also has some tips for aspiring eclipse photographers. Check them out here – Five Tips from NASA for Photographing the Total Solar Eclipse