Cards Announce Rally Cat Appreciation Promotion

August 12, 2017 3:49 PM
Filed Under: ARF, rally cat, St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Can’t get enough “Rally Cat” fever?

The Cardinals are hoping to turn the hysteria over the feline that ran onto the Busch Stadium field last Wednesday into a plus for charity.

Fans who purchase a theme ticket to the Sunday, September 10th “Rally Cat Appreciation Day” game against the Pirates will get an exclusive Rally Cat-themed Cardinals t-shirt.

A portion of the ticket proceeds will go to former Cards manager Tony LaRussa’s Animal Rescue Foundation and the Saint Louis Feral Cat Outreach non-profit.

