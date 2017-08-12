Cards Announce Rally Cat Appreciation Promotion

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Can’t get enough “Rally Cat” fever?
The Cardinals are hoping to turn the hysteria over the feline that ran onto the Busch Stadium field last Wednesday into a plus for charity.
Fans who purchase a theme ticket to the Sunday, September 10th “Rally Cat Appreciation Day” game against the Pirates will get an exclusive Rally Cat-themed Cardinals t-shirt.
A portion of the ticket proceeds will go to former Cards manager Tony LaRussa’s Animal Rescue Foundation and the Saint Louis Feral Cat Outreach non-profit.
