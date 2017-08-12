McCaskill, Greitens Respond to Virginia Violence

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There is local response to Saturday’s violent clashes that broke out at a white nationalist rally in Virginia. (Click here for CBS News coverage from Charlottesville)
Democratic Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill issued a brief written statement, ““The hate on display in Charlottesville is ugly and morally repugnant. And it is the essence of anti-American. Shame on them.”
Republican Missouri Governor Eric Greitens tweeted, “The hate, racism, and violence on display in Charlottesville is terrible. We must come together. Americans are better than this.”