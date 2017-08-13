Four Shot in North County, One Dies

August 13, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: Bellefontaine Road, homicide, shooting death, St. Louis County Police

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – Police may release more details Sunday about Saturday’s north St. Louis County shooting that left one dead and three injured.

Officers say a man in his mid 20’s was gunned down in the parking lot of a multi-business building on Bellefontaine Road around 1:30 pm. Three other men were wounded, but are expected to survive.

Officers say they have a suspect in custody, but have not released any names.

They are asking anyone who saw the shooting to call the police department at 636-529-8210 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

